A massive fan-zone beer garden is coming to Wembley

Soon, there could be a massive new outdoor fan zone right by Wembley stadium. Plans are underway to open Stadium Yard Bar, a huge ticketed beer garden near the arena. Stadium Yard Bar wants to serve food, drinks and have big TV screens for sports and live music.

The fan-zone has already hosted events in the space this year, operating under a temporary licence. But now it wants to become a permanent fixture. First Class Sports Ltd has applied to Brent Council for an alcohol licence to host events on Wembley Stadium event days only.

However, the council and Metropolitan Police aren’t too keen on the idea. Both the Met and Brent Council want to add a condition to the licence which will prevent live televised domestic or international football matches from being shown on the screens, as they think it will encourage ticketless fans to go to the fan-zone near the stadium.

PC Phil Graves said: ‘The venue applied for would in effect be a fan-zone style application, enticing football fans and other customers attending Wembley Stadium for large scale events.

‘The conditions on this licence will need to take into account that the venue falls within the footprint of the national stadium, which suffered riots [at the Euro 2020 final]. These riots were broadcast world-wide and brought shame upon the stadium and the borough of Brent.’

The council also wants the rules of the venue to only allow one set of football fans on the premises at any time, and alcohol sales will have to stop one hour before kick off.

The result of the application will be decided in a council meeting on August 29.

