A massive Italian food hall is coming to London

Giant Italian food-hall brand Eataly is finally set to open a ginormous 40,000-square-foot venue in the City’s Broadgate development. Billed as a place to ‘eat, shop and learn’, we actually think it sounds an awful lot more exciting than that thanks to three Italian restaurants, a bulging grocery market, fresh cheese made on site and ‘London’s biggest Italian winery’. And it’s finally set to open in ‘early 2021’.

This spin-off from the Torino original will join a 42-strong fleet of Eataly outposts all around the world. Those fellow food halls focus on Italian food and produce, and the London offering will follow their lead as well as offering in-house cookery classes from Italian chefs and experts.

Not only is Eataly London due to shine a light on Italian goodies, but it’ll also be championing small, local farmers – and to add to the sustainability factor, the market will have its own zero-waste refill store. In line with the new way of things, you can also expect food delivery and, in all likelihood, some form of social distancing.

Eataly is due to open in Broadgate in early 2021. Find out more here.

