While we might not be able to live life to its fullest in this current lockdown phase, Londoners are doing a damn good job of filling their bellies. Restaurants have had a bit of time to get new delivery services up and running and to perfect their DIY meal kits so that you can eat like royalty from home. But one of the other surprising upsides for foodies has been the fact that takeaways are still allowed – meaning London’s bounty of brilliant food markets can keep on going through Lockdown 2, so long as they serve up their dishes to go.

What better way to pass the slightly quieter weekends than perusing goods in the great outdoors, supporting local businesses and getting a good feed in while you’re at it. Here’s an up-to-date list of London street food markets still going strong in November and December.

Borough Market

Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm; Friday 10am-6pm; Saturday 8am-5pm.

Broadway Market

Saturday 9am-5pm; Sunday (until Dec 20) 10am-4pm.



Brockley Market

Saturday 10am-2pm.

Brook Green Market

Wednesday and Saturday, 10am-3pm.

Camden Market

Daily, 10am-6pm.



Chapel Market

Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm



Greenwich Market

Daily, 10am-5.30pm.

Maltby Street Market

Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 11am-4pm.



Netil Market

Tuesday-Sunday 10am-10pm (hours for individual traders vary).

Stroud Green Market

Sunday 10am-2.30pm.

Venn Street Market

Saturday 10am-3pm.

Victoria Park Market

Sunday 10am-4pm.

