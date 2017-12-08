A ‘medicinal’ vegan café has just opened

Rehab in Hackney has been open for a couple of months now, but our interest in the vegan café peaked when we found out they were serving ‘brain coffee’.

Part of a 100% vegan menu that they’re claiming will safeguard your bodyguard against illness, this magical coffee is a double espresso made with vegan butter, coconut oil, a drop of maple and something called MCT oil (brain octane oil). Apparently it has a wealth of health benefits, promoting lasting energy, mental focus, cognitive function and weight loss.

This week they’ve started staying open for dinner, with super- and raw- food share platters, nachos and falafel wraps on offer alongside beer, organic wine and cocktails.

They’ve PROMISED that their medicinal food will get you high (in a healthy way) – any sceptics out there keen to test that theory?

