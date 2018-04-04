A Momofuku chef is popping up in London

Good news David Chang fans: Momofuku, the celeb chef’s cult restaurant brand, is coming to London. Well, Sean Gray, the exec chef of Momofuku Ko is coming—he’ll be shaking the pans at Lyle’s on Tuesday April 24 and Wednesday April 25.

Momofuku Ko is the group’s flagship fine-diner—it took over the space where Chang’s original noodle bar used to be (you know, the one where he cooked all the ramen that made him famous) and it's now one of New York City’s most iconic restaurants.

Gray will create two menus for each night of his takeover. At the time of writing, details are being kept deliberately hazy, but we’ve been told to expect some Momofuku classics. Our fingers are crossed for the wild rice ice cream with candied kombu.

The Momofuku Ko takeover will be at Lyle’s (56 Shoreditch High St, E1 6JJ) on Tuesday April 24 and Wednesday April 25. Reserve your place via the website.

