A National Chicken Wing day is coming

Here’s something to get in a flap about: the humble, ubiquitous chicken wing is getting its own national day of celebration. Yup, these meaty little morsels are now deemed as notable as national saints, pancakes and Christmas (about time, too).

That day is March 22 (which this year is a Thursday) and it’s being marked with a street party at Shoreditch’s Truman Brewery. Therein, there’ll be a score of tip-top traders dishing up wings (including 2017 London Wing Fest winners Le Bun, plus peeps like Butchie’s, Randy’s Wing Bar, Fancy Funkin Chicken, The Joint, Mother Flipper and more ). Even better, 200 restaurants across the country (tons of which are, inevitably, in London) will be doing wings for half price – though you do need to sign up for a voucher via this handy map.

The Mr Hyde National Wing Day is Thursday March 22. Tickets for the Truman Brewery street party cost £15 and are available from Design My Night.

Feeling foul? Check our list of London’s best chicken restaurants.

