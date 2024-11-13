A new canal-side taproom and beer hall is coming to Victoria Park

Craft beer fans are getting an early Christmas present this winter, as beloved brewery Pretty Decent Beer Co has announced it’ll be opening a new taproom next to Victoria Park in December. The company is East London born and brewed, and already pours pints in Forest Gate, Blackhorse Road and Walthamstow.

From December 4, craft beer aficionados will be able to enjoy canal-side pints at a site that will also include a communal beer hall, a quiet front bar, an arcade machine and a foosball table, plus street food vendors including Vietnamese bites and Irish comfort food.

Those just looking for good beer on a budget are in luck. All Pretty Decent Beer Co taprooms host First Pour Thursdays, where punters can come try the weekly special release, and all the brewery’s core beers, for £4 a pint. There’s no limit on the number of beers and the offer runs from open ’til close at each taproom, including the new site at Viccy Park. Check out where else you can grab great brewery deals in east London on our Blackhorse Beer Mile guide.

Pretty Decent Beer Co was founded in 2017 and has snowballed from being London’s smallest commercial brewery to bubbling away 6,000 litres of beer a week. It churns out a dizzying array of 100 distinct brews each year, and the crowd favourite is the I Could Get Better at T*sco for a Quid – a nod to the brewery’s first-ever Google review.

The brewers also gives a donation to charity from each pint, keg, or can sold, so you can tick off your good deed for the day from the comfort of a beer garden. Local charities they’ve supported include a Food Bank in Cheadle Hulme, Clapton Community Football Club, and domestic abuse support group Sistah Space.

Image: Pretty Decent Beer Company

The new taproom at Bow Wharf, Unit GF1, 212 Grove Rd, E3 5SN opens on the December 4, 4pm-11pm

