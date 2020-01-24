A new cinema is opening on the banks of the Thames in west London

One of London’s most beautifully appointed cinemas, Riverside Studios is perched on the banks of the Thames at Hammersmith. It closed for redevelopment in September 2014 but it’s back with a bang next month. On February 7, the one-time iron foundry, TV studio (it was once home to ‘TFI Friday’), cinema and arts space reopens as a state-of-the-art film complex. (The centre’s theatre space opened this week with a stage adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s ‘Persona’.)
The new Riverside Studios will have two screens: the first is a 208-seater that will be familiar to moviegoers as the old steep-sided cinema; the other is a smaller 46-seat screen. They both come with all the bleeding-edge bells and whistles, including Dolby 7.1 surround sound, 4K projectors and Figueras seating. No, we don’t know what that is either but it sounds comfy.
The new programming philosophy is described as ‘captivating and diverse’ with an international leaning. ‘The cinemas are a vital part of the mix of this unique complex where film sits alongside theatrical performance, exhibitions and television,’ says Riverside’s artistic director, William Burdett-Coutts. ‘[We aim to appeal] to our local community, but also to cinemagoers from around London. We are a building where you can have a good night out with a meal and a show.’
Sure enough, the cinema opens with screenings of ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Lighthouse’ – which equates to ten Time Out stars’ worth of movie genius. To book a Figueras seat at one – or both – head to the official site.
What are London’s favourite cinemas? Find out here.