Nothing quite like a community space, is there? Everyone pitching in. Older people mingling with the young. People walking around with spades. It's like a glimpse into a Utopian future where we all live on communes and there's no money or internet.

Well, a new one is opening this week right in the middle of the city. Throughout the summer Gaia's Garden, located by Holborn Viaduct, is going to host daily cultural, arts and sustainability workshops for the local community.

Photo: Francis Augusto

Gaia's Garden is a collaboration between Culture Mile, Play Nice, property developers Dominvs Group, and a little-known outfit called 'the Barbican'. Conceptualised by five young, female creatives from different disciplines, the idea is to present sustainability through an inclusive, feminist lens.

Primarily intended as a chill place to hang out and relax, the garden also exists to teach visitors all about environmental causes through workshops, installations and performances. More than 200 young Londoners were involved in not just the building and gardening but also the curating of Gaia's live events programme.

Photo: Francis Augusto

The full programme will be announced this Saturday (July 31). We can expect it to feature contributions from Climate in Colour, UK Student Climate Network, Sound Advice (who tackle spatial inequality) and award-winning UK hip-hop dance company Boy Blue.

'Gaia’s Garden is a space for the community, by the community,' said Nate Agbetu, co-founder of Play Nice. 'To educate us all about sustainable practices, while we dance, learn and engage with one another. It’s a project that lives to level up Londoners and supports Culture Mile’s plan for a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable future for the Square Mile.'

Gaia’s Garden will be open to the public from 9am – 9pm every day through summer until September.

