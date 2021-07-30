London
Horniman Museum
David Tett

A new exhibition exploring Black live music opens at the Horniman today

Dance Can’t Nice celebrates south London’s music scenes

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
When the Metropolitan Police risk assessment form 696 made it trickier for London venues to put on live music events, many sub-cultures were forced to take things underground. As a result, genres like garage, lovers rock, grime, gospel, jazz and soul flourished in private spaces like bedrooms, barbers, churches and living rooms. That means basically, there's been a whole load of sick stuff going on that no one knew that much about unless they were directly involved. Inspired by these hidden cultures, a new exhibition is opening tomorrow at the Horniman museum in Forest Hill. 

Dance Can’t Nice will explore the spaces and faces that define London’s Black music scene specifically. 

In the exhibition, artist Naeem Davis is reimagining private places, meanwhile Lewisham-based D/deaf rapper SignKid is showcasing sign language versions of key slang words and phrases from Black British music. The show forms part of the Horniman’s wider 696 programme, celebrating genres that have been disproportionately affected by bias in legislation. Worth checking out their site to find out more about the live gigs, collaborations, and specially commissioned works they’ve got planned.

Dance Can’t Nice opens in The Studio at the Horniman, SE23 3PQ, on July 30 and runs until October 24. It’s free to enter, but you’ve got to book a time slot online in advance. 

