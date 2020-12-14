Fancy grabbing some ‘climate-positive’ burgers, Thai comfort food or stuffed waffles at London’s newest street food hotspot? Course you do.

Street food curators Kerb are behind this new food market arriving in Mayfair that launched on December 9. South Molton Street Market takes over the fancy stretch just off Oxford Street in the West End every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon until 7pm (noon-4pm Saturdays) for two weeks.

Food vendors confirmed for launch include Ground and its ‘dry-aged, pasture-fed for life, minimal waste and carbon negative’ burgers and Utter Waffle, serving sweet and savoury treats. Or you can seek out crispy seafood from Calamari Canteen and Yaay Yaay’s Thai home-style food.

There will be more vendors announced – with a focus on comfort food in the run-up to winter – and there’s a global flavour to the offering, with oshpaz, pide, arnabeet and jollof rice dishes all in the mix too.

South Molton Street is fully pedestrianised and has plenty of benches to plonk yourself down on while you eat. It’s also a colourful destination, with the whole street decorated with bright, patterned flags designed by Camille Walala.

Check out South Molton Street Market’s website to see the full street food line-up.

