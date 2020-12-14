LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
KERB,South Molton Street
George Whale

A new Kerb street food market is coming to Oxford Street

Featuring fabulous food AND colourful street art

By Django Zimmatore
Advertising

Fancy grabbing some ‘climate-positive’ burgers, Thai comfort food or stuffed waffles at London’s newest street food hotspot? Course you do.

Street food curators Kerb are behind this new food market arriving in Mayfair that launched on December 9. South Molton Street Market takes over the fancy stretch just off Oxford Street in the West End every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon until 7pm (noon-4pm Saturdays) for two weeks.

Food vendors confirmed for launch include Ground and its ‘dry-aged, pasture-fed for life, minimal waste and carbon negative’ burgers and Utter Waffle, serving sweet and savoury treats. Or you can seek out crispy seafood from Calamari Canteen and Yaay Yaay’s Thai home-style food.

There will be more vendors announced – with a focus on comfort food in the run-up to winter – and there’s a global flavour to the offering, with oshpaz, pide, arnabeet and jollof rice dishes all in the mix too. 

South Molton Street is fully pedestrianised and has plenty of benches to plonk yourself down on while you eat. It’s also a colourful destination, with the whole street decorated with bright, patterned flags designed by Camille Walala. 

Check out South Molton Street Market’s website to see the full street food line-up. 

Read all about Shoreditch’s new foodie destination, Tramshed Project.

Dine-in cinema is coming to Bao’s Borough restaurant

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.