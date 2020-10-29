Forget Netflix and chill, Mubi and stew is where it’s at now. The arthouse streaming service is collaborating with bun-slingers Bao to put a new spin on the movie-and-a-meal formula: horror films and Taiwanese-style food for you and three to five mates.



‘Dine in Cinema presents Nightmare on Film Street’ kicks off at Bao’s Borough Market restaurant today (Thursday October 29) and runs through to December 29.

The experience is bookable in a private screening room and comes with a set menu. Mubi is providing the movies; Bao is handling the food. And we were kidding about stew: the food is far fancier than that. On the menu is Taiwanese fried chicken popcorn, curry hot dog bao, sweet potato fries, crispy fish skin and the restaurant’s signature Horlicks ice cream. There's also a fully vegetarian set menu with curry cheese and fried tofu bao.



On the movie menu are seven horror films that dip into the spookiest, most cobweb-veiled corners of arthouse cinema. Our recommendations? The twisty, offbeat ‘Border’ and gripping French zombie flick ‘Zombi Child’ – but here’s the full list:



The Other Lamb

Border

Knife + HeartCure

Creepy (2016)

Zombi Child

House (1977)



You’ll need to put together a group of four to six people and tickets are £20 per head – which comes with 30 days of free MUBI’ing. All your festive Éric Rohmer needs met. Get them here.



There’s an hour-long Ai Weiwei film taking over Piccadilly Circus.



The Natural History Museum’s magical exhibition inspired by ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is back.

