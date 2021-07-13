A new London mural celebrates our Euros heroes

Yes, we’re all still feeling emotionally bruised after England’s Euros defeat on Sunday. But here’s something to put a wan little smile on your face: Mayor Sadiq Khan has just unveiled a mural celebrating the football legends who got us to the final.





Photograph: via Sadiq Khan's Twitter account

The proud mugs of Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling all feature in this new artwork, alongside the words ‘you did us proud’. It’s been produced with formidable speed by sports-obsessed street artists MurWalls, who’ve sprayed football-themed murals up and down the UK. Can it heal a divided and messed-up England after Sunday’s defeat? Almost certainly not, but it’s a homage to some of our finest footballing talents, and a reminder of just how close we got to it finally coming home.

You can see the mural at London Bridge’s food market Vinegar Yard – and it’s pretty much your civic duty to eat a delicious pizza afterwards, just to show you don’t harbour any hard feelings against Italy’s winning team.

