London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A festival by day
Photograph: Eastival

Eastival is Street Feast’s brand new food and music fest

It’s happening August 7 in Hackney Wick

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

El Pollote's Latino fried chicken, White Men Can’t Jerk’s Caribbean fusion, seafood from Bob’s Lobster, beautiful beef patties courtesy of Burger & Beyond and No Bonez Vegan Wings’s extremely self-explanatory snacks – these are just a few of the vendors who’ll be popping up at the very first Eastival

A one day festival of food and tunes, Eastival is set to be the biggest party ever that the good folks of Street Feast have ever delivered, with Horse Meat Disco bringing the tunes and loads more music to be announced over the coming weeks.

Happening at Hackney Wick’s Three Mills Island on August 7, Eastival won’t judge you if you want to rave it up and stuff your hungry little face at the same time. In fact, that’s basically what they want you to do at this bacchanalian pleasure dome – though instead of mooching around like a Roman god while underlings peel and feed you grapes, you’ll be stuffing down slices of Fundi’s wood fired pizza instead. 

Created by the team behind Dinerama, Hawker House and Giant Robot food courts [RIP to three real ones] alongside the founder of Eastern Electrics festival, if anyone knows how to put on a party and serve up some snacks, it’s this lot. Tickets start at £15.

Eastival, August 7, Three Mills Island, Three Mill Lane, E3 3DU

Like this? Here's a banging craft ale festival you also might enjoy

And these are London's best music festivals  

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.