Yes, it’s that time again. Halloween is hoving into view, waving its claws in the air and making strange clown faces in our direction. Taking the cue, Pop Up Screens has announced a run of horror films in a freaky forest from October 23 to November 15. It’s calling it Forbidden Forest, although ‘wees in the trees’ probably works too.



The venue is Peckham’s Copeland Park, adjacent to the Bussey Building (usually home to a Rooftop Cinema screen). It’s not an actual forest but expect some inventive design work that will disguise this fact in an array of imported foliage. Not that it matters: we’d be terrified watching ‘The Blair Witch Project’ next to a small shrubbery.



Also on the programme are horror classics like ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’, ‘It’ and ‘The Lost Boys’ and recent rippers like ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘Us’. It’s not all scares, though: there are family-friendly films on the slate, including ‘Moana’, ‘Toy Story 4’ and ‘Onward’.



Usually, Pop Up Screens is a fixture on London’s outdoor cinema scene. This year, it’s marshalling resources for a month of Halloween-themed screenings and a yet-to-be-announced Cinema in the Snow season (Nov 17-Dec 20). More news on that when we have it.



Tickets start at £22 and you can book on the official site. If you use the code EARLYBIRD before September 18, you’ll nab a 20 percent discount.



