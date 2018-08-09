A new super-organic vegan restaurant is opening in Shoreditch

A new Shoreditch eatery opening next month is promising to be the ultimate in guilt-free guilty pleasures. Launching in Commercial Street, Genesis is planning to serve a menu of vegan, GMO-free and organic dishes with street food influences from around the world, including; sharing platters, tacos, burgers and hot dogs. The American Woman burger (pictured) will be filled with creamy coleslaw, BBQ sauce, onion rings, jalapeños, and gherkins.

It's also promising to be one of the few places in London to offer salad, veggies and grains that haven't been anywhere near pesticides. And it's also already got the Soil Association's ‘Organic Served Here Award’. So that's at least one soil of approval!

What else? Casual counter service, contemporary interiors and some seriously enticing promotional images. For the plant-based practitioners among us, it's sounding pretty good. Will it live up to the hype? Watch this space...