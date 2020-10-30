A new theatre is opening in the West End!

Despite its modest size and notoriously uncomfortable seats, Trafalgar Studios (pictured above) has played host to some of the biggest names to grace our stages in recent years, from James McAvoy to Orlando Bloom. Its even less comfortable second studio space has also provided London’s fringe with a rare small space in central London to transfer work to that wouldn’t work in a bigger theatre.

Well, that’s ending: next spring it will reopen in radically reconstructed form as Trafalgar Theatre, which will lose the second space and steep seating in favour of a larger, comfier theatre with all the seats on just two levels.

Its first show back suggests – but doesn’t confirm – a bit of a change of pace from the drama-centric Studios: it’ll play host to the return of much-loved musical ‘Jersey Boys’. Not the most daring programming possibly, but it’s certainly a sign of faith that Theatreland will bounce back soon-ish from proprietors Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire.

Find out more about Trafalgar Theatre here.

