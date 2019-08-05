A New York-inspired vogue ball is coming to the South Bank – it will be legendary

Travel back to the disco heyday of Nile Rodgers and Chic on the South Bank this Saturday afternoon.

At Meltdown’s C’est Chic Vogue Ball, dressed-to-kill hopefuls will compete in a catwalk face-off in a variety of categories, including ‘realness’, ‘fashion’ and ‘design’. It’s all about vogueing and posing, but more seriously, it’s also about freedom of self-expression. ‘The most important aspect of the [ballroom] culture is that it was formed by black and Latinx trans women and queer people of colour,’ says the night’s co-curator, dance artist Omar Jordan Phillips. ‘Being able to celebrate our beauty is activism in itself.’

Contestants will bring fire on the runway in outfits with an avant-garde twist. There will be recreations of Chic’s 1977 (literally) whistle-blowing album cover, drag lip-syncing and plenty of vogue battling as contenders strive for the grand prize. There’s even a ‘best-dressed spectator’ category (binge-watch the TV show ‘Pose’ for inspiration). So bring glitter, bring sequins, bring attitude, and remember: it might get hot on the South Bank, but at a vogue ball, there’ll always be shade.

Meltdown’s C’est Chic Vogue Ball takes place Sat Aug 10 on the Southbank Centre’s Riverside Terrace. Entry is free.

