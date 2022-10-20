The 'Wagatha Christie' trial is being turned into a one-night-only West End play

Move over, The Mousetrap! There's a new detective show in town, and it's inspired by the story of 'Wagatha Christie' Coleen Rooney and her legal battle with Rebekah Vardy. Even if you missed Rooney's now-legendary original social media post, you'd be hard-pressed to avoid the thrills and spills of the High Court Vardy v Rooney trial that filled the headlines this summer. It was full of hilarious moments: not least Vardy's agent Caroline Watt's claim that her phone oh-so-conveniently happened to fall in the North Sea, taking any potentially incriminating evidence with it. But only a handful of people got to see it all unfold firsthand.

Now you can get in on the act at Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, a new verbatim drama written by emerging playwright Liv Hennessy, and directed by Theatre503 boss Lisa Spirling. It's based on the actual court transcript, condensing all the juiciest moments from a week in court into a one-night-only show. And Eleanor Lloyd is on board as producer, having built up a formidable reputation for hit shows that include another pacy legal drama, Witness for the Prosecution.

The date and venue are yet to be announced, but you can sign up via the show's website if you want to be the first to know when tickets get released. Will it be a cynical cash-in on one of the year's biggest news story? A fiercely feminist investigation into an unlikely sleuthing icon? Or both? That's one mystery we don't have the answers to, quite yet.

