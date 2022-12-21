London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
No trousers tube ride
Photograph: Shutterstock

A no trousers tube ride is happening in January

Whip out your Y-fronts on the Lizzie Line

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

This January, get ready to break all societal norms by riding the tube without your trews. The annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' is taking place again next year, on January 8 2023.

This is the first time the event has taken place since before Covid, and even more exciting, it's the first time people will be going trews-less on the Lizzie line. Why go trouser-free on the London Underground? Well, why not? What better way to usher in the new year than by taking part in an event founded on pure silliness? 

To join the pantsless gang, head to the meeting place (still fully clothed at this point) at Newport Place in Chinatown, WC2H 7JR, by 3pm on January 8. Here, event organisers will lead groups to nearby tube stations. 

Once you're inside the tube station, you can whip out your Y-fronts and board the train. This is the crucial part – the whole point is to act like everything is normal, apart from you've got no bottoms on. Be nonchalant, check your phone, listen to a podcast, read a book, just do it sans trews. 

The exact route of the trouserless tour won't be announced ahead of time as organisers are keen that only true kecks-free fanatics turn up. Naturists, take heed, underwear IS required. That also means no thongs or banana hammocks, please.  Just think about the people who have to sit on that seat after you. 

Nevertheless, you’ll never feel so liberated. 

No Trousers Tube Ride, Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. January 8 2023, 3pm.

A Soho toilet is up for sale

The best New Year's Eve events in London

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on New Year

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!