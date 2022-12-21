A no trousers tube ride is happening in January

This January, get ready to break all societal norms by riding the tube without your trews. The annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' is taking place again next year, on January 8 2023.

This is the first time the event has taken place since before Covid, and even more exciting, it's the first time people will be going trews-less on the Lizzie line. Why go trouser-free on the London Underground? Well, why not? What better way to usher in the new year than by taking part in an event founded on pure silliness?

To join the pantsless gang, head to the meeting place (still fully clothed at this point) at Newport Place in Chinatown, WC2H 7JR, by 3pm on January 8. Here, event organisers will lead groups to nearby tube stations.

Once you're inside the tube station, you can whip out your Y-fronts and board the train. This is the crucial part – the whole point is to act like everything is normal, apart from you've got no bottoms on. Be nonchalant, check your phone, listen to a podcast, read a book, just do it sans trews.

The exact route of the trouserless tour won't be announced ahead of time as organisers are keen that only true kecks-free fanatics turn up. Naturists, take heed, underwear IS required. That also means no thongs or banana hammocks, please. Just think about the people who have to sit on that seat after you.

Nevertheless, you’ll never feel so liberated.

No Trousers Tube Ride, Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. January 8 2023, 3pm.

