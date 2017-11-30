A north London chippie is doing deep-fried Christmas pudding

’Tis the season for delicious Christmas gimmicks. Running off the success of last year’s battered sprouts (deep-fried brussels that are back for another round), fish-and-chip shop Sutton & Sons is now serving deep-fried Christmas puddings at its Stoke Newington, Islington and Hackney branches. Hot, crispy, battery puds? Ho ho ho-ly hell! They actually sound quite delicious.

They’re going for £4.50, come with a serving of brandy cream and will be available from Monday December 11 until December 30 – what else do you need to know?

