A pollen bomb is coming to London this weekend

Could it be that after a winter that has lasted approximately eight million years, summer is here? And in time for a three-day Bank Holiday weekend? What a time to be alive. What could possibly spoil this for anyone? Oh, what’s this? Ah yes, a pollen bomb.

Brace yourselves, hayfever sufferers, because a pollen bomb is heading for the capital this weekend. The Kleenex Pollen Forecast uses data from Ambee, which collates information from pollen traps across the UK. According to its current data, the sunny bank holiday is bringing with it a forecast for high pollen levels.

Pollen is measured by pollen grains per cubic metre (PPM) and anything between 200-703 for tree pollen is ‘high’. The current forecast is predicting 290 PPM on Saturday 29th May and 257 PPM on Sunday 30th May, so expect sunny skies, snotty noses and bloodshot eyes. Lovely stuff.

At least sneezing in public isn’t a massive faux pas right now, eh? Oh, wait...

