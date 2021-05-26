This new rooftop pizza joint should be your summer 2021 hangout

Head to the east London spot for slices, movie screenings and an XOYO residency

Is that... A crumb of sunshine on the horizon? A glimmer of warm? A taste of summer? Thank fuck for that.

After what feels like 27 years of riding out constant rain storms like we’re Noah’s animals waiting for the go ahead to depart the Ark, the Bank Holiday weekend actually looks like it will be quite nice weather??? A balmy 21 degrees, even.

So, it feels like the perfect time to draw your attention to the arrival of a new(ish) east London collab that is sure to serve you well over the coming warm months.

Gordo’s Pizzeria – once simply a lockdown pizza takeaway that did free baggies of dehydrated fermented chilli flakes with every pie – has taken over Dalston Roof Park for a few months of tasty slices, pretty views, nice wines, decent tins and good vibes. (Time Out headed down a couple of weeks ago and can confirm all of the above.)

The joint, whose mascot came an impressive fifth in the Inaugural Time Out Restaurant Mascot Power Ranking earlier this year, first announced its rooftop pop-up in April. Since then it’s built a reputation for doing simple but pristine pizzas that are the perfect sustenance for Dalston Roof Park’s big events: Deeper into Movies screenings and a just-announced XOYO residency.

Most exciting of all? The rooftop spot is no-bookings so you will not have to reserve space 40 days in advance in order to bag a table. Scroll for pics.

Gordos Pizzeria, Dalston Roof Park, The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL.

