Parliament Hill Lido
Andrew Brackenbury

A popular London lido might be closed during the ‘mini heatwave’ this weekend

The capital could be getting its hottest weather of the year so far

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
There’s set to be a ‘mini heatwave’ this weekend, and that can only mean one thing: beers, suncream and battling for a spot at one of London’s outdoor swimming pools. Sadly, though, we might not be splish-sploshing in Parliament Hill lido, as the pool had to close because of a burst water pipe and we’re not sure when it will reopen. 

Parly Hill lido first shut down on Tuesday May 23, with the pool tweeting: ‘The Lido will remain closed today (Tuesday 23 May) while the repairs continue on the burst water pipe. Season ticket holders can use the Ponds while the Lido is closed. We’ll update you when we know more about a date to reopen the Lido (which we hope is very soon).’

According to the Met Office, today (May 24) is the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 21C in somer parts of the country. This sunny weather is set to carry on through the bank holiday weekend. 

The reopening of the lido, which also has a sauna and café, in time for the bank holiday seems unlikely. Luckily, London has a whole load of other brilliant outdoor and ‘wild’ swimming spots. We recommend taking the plunge at the Hampstead ponds instead. 

