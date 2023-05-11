Liverpool Street Station might not be the first place that comes to mind when we say first class leisure and tanning destination. The east London terminal typically conjures images of day trippers sinking pints in the Railway Tavern, finance bros clutching briefcases and men in skinny jeans. But that could be about to change, as the station might be getting a rooftop infinity pool that’s heated all year round. And it’ll be open to the public.

As part of a massive £1.5 billion renovation of the station proposed by property developer Sellar, plans have been revealed to build the City Lido on Liverpool Street station’s roof. The open air swimming spot will have four lanes and be accessible to the public all year. Surplus heat from the office buildings will be used to heat the water. A garden will be built alongside the infinity pool with views of St Paul’s.

If it gets approved, construction of the costa del Liverpool Street will start in 2025.

However, these plans haven’t come without controversy. There has been backlash from locals and celebrities, including Stephen Fry and Tracey Emin, over the renovation of the station. People are unhappy as the plans would involve partly rebuilding the neighbouring grade-II listed Victorian hotel, the Andaz (formerly known as the Great Eastern Hotel). Conservationists and public figures penned an open letter to Michael Gove this week calling the development of the 16-storey tower block which includes the rooftop pool ‘grossly opportunistic’.

A spokesperson from Sellar responded that the renovations would offer ‘vital upgrades’ to the station that suffers ‘suffers from significant overcrowding’ and ‘poor pedestrian accessibility and connectivity.’

