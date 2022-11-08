Five massive West End shows are closing for good in early January

Three huge musicals, one big play and London’s longest-running immersive show are all off

Usually West End shows close in dribs and drabs over the course of the year; but for whatever reason a big batch of major musicals and plays are giving it one last Christmas in the West End before heading off for good at the start of 2023.

It’s sad news for some beloved shows, but as ever the West End renews itself and – with the exception of one that’s literally losing its theatre – every show that leaves is replaced by another.

The further silver lining is that as, frankly, they’re probably no longer the blockbusters they were in their heydays, it should be easier to snag a reduced ticket that it would have been back in the day. We’re not promising anything or selling anything (well actually feel free to take a peek at our fine selection of theatre tickets), but the West End is driven by fairly simple supply and demand economics.

Anyway – three massive musicals will be ending their runs: big-hearted folk opera ‘Come from Away’, Bob Marley bio-show ‘Get Up, Stand Up!’ and Cameron Mackintosh’s revival of ‘Mary Poppins’.

They all head off the first weekend of January, and will be joined a week later by the spectacular puppets of the Olivier-winning play ‘Life of Pi’, which is heading to Broadway soon.

Finally, London is waving goodbye to its longest-ever-running immersive theatre show ‘The Great Gatsby’ on January 7. It’s been running at various venues since 2017, but its prime Mayfair base of the last several years is now being redeveloped. A return somewhere else hasn’t been ruled out, but it’s saying ‘goodbye, sport’ for now.

With replacements including a huge new musical about The Temptations and the massively acclaimed West End transfer of the Young Vic’s ‘Oklahoma!’, there’s lots of great fresh blood on the way. But for now, if you’ve been meaning to catch any of these great shows – or revisit them – do it quick, because it’s almost your last chance.

‘Come from Away’ is at the Phoenix Theatre until Jan 7.

‘The Great Gatsby’ is at Gatsby’s Mansion until Jan 7.

‘Get Up, Stand Up!’ is at the Lyric Theatre until Jan 8.

‘Mary Poppins’ is at the Prince Edward Theatre until Jan 8.

‘Life of Pi’ is at Wyndham’s Theatre until Jan 15.

