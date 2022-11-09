After a knock-out event earlier this year, with performances from noughties heavyweights Sugababes and Steps, pop festival Mighty Hoopla has just announced its 2023 line-up, and it’s just got even more raucous. The two-day weekender, known for showcasing the best of pop and queer culture in the UK, launched in 2016 with a mission to celebrate pop classics and give a platform to established and emerging LGBTQ+ performers.

R&B royalty Kelly Rowland will headline on Saturday, and the electropop act Years & Years will headline on Sunday.

Kelly Rowland (formerly one-third of Destiny’s Child) is famed for her solo hits ‘Motivation’, ‘When Love Takes Over’ and ‘Commander’ as well as winning five Grammy Awards, two Billboard Awards and gaining a place on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Rowland’s set is guaranteed to be a major throwback, ‘Now That’s What I Call Music 76’-style.

Sunday headliner Years & Years is the solo project of Olly Alexander (yes, it’s just one person), which he started eight years ago. Fans can expect festival bangers including ‘King’, ‘Breathe’, ‘Shine’ and more.

Main stage performers include Confidence Man, Kelis, Natasha Bedingfield and Rachel Stevens, while Beverley Knight and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be taking charge of the Candy Crush Arena across both days. Other artists performing include Shola Ama, Jamelia, Jayde Adams, Artful Dodger, Big Gay Songbook, Snap!, Queer Bruk, Soul II Soul and Vengaboys.

The 2023 festival is set to take place on Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4 back on its home ground of Brockwell Park in Herne Hill, with 50,000 festivalgoers across the two days. Expect glitter, lots of it.

Sunday’s headliner Olly Alexander said: ‘I’m very excited to be back headlining the very fab queer extravaganza that is Mighty Hoopla. It’s been amazing to watch the festival grow over the years and I’m really thrilled to be part of such a stellar lineup of artists I really love.’

‘I promise to bring pleather, giant toilet cubicles, PVC and the gayest show ever to Brockwell Park. Together our collective gay power will be unmatched.’

Sat Jun 3 and Sun Jun 4 2023, Brockwell Park. Saturday tickets start from £69.50 and Sunday tickets start from £54.50. Weekend tickets start from £114.50 (plus booking fee). Book here.

