London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A hidden underground station has opened again.
London Transport MuseumA hidden underground station has opened again.

A secret London station is opening for the first time in 70 years

The station clased in 1952.

By Jess Phillips
Advertising

Ever wondered where that ramp in the middle of Southampton Row in Holborn leads? Turns out it’s the way down to… a long-disused underground tram tunnel and interchange.

The Kingsway Tram Subway was operational between 1906 until 1952 and was originally built to connect London’s north and south tram networks together, in an effort to encourage ‘respectable’ commuters to travel to the then sketchy area of town as it was redeveloped at the beginning of the last century.

Long story short, by the 1930s the tram network had gained a reputation for being the Tube's frumpy, slow and uncomfortable ugly sister and was phased out of use, occasionally re-surfacing as a filming location.

Remember the 1998 Avengers film starring Uma Thurman? You know, the one film critic Tom Bond called the "Citizen Kane of awful." It was the bunker in that.

Most of the cobbled Grade II-listed tunnel still exists, including original features such as the tram rails and electrical conduits.

This summer, you'll get to explore it all as the Transport Museum has opened it up to the public via its Hidden London Tours.

Shillings at the ready.

Tours Thu-Sun Aug 12-Sep 26. Tube: Holborn. £45, £40 concs. www.ltmuseum.co.uk

Secret wonders of London to seek out on your next walk

32 incredible films set and filmed in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.