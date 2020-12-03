If there’s one thing that really got Romans off, it was building walls. When those lads weren’t fighting Asterix, they were encircling cities in brick. Londinium was no exception. You’re probably aware that back in AD 200 the original boundaries of this city were marked and protected by 85,000 tons of Kentish ragstone but did you know you can still see bits of that big ol’ wall now? In fact, you can walk a 3.5km route from Tower Hill to Barbican (via Aldgate and Bishopsgate) to view its remains dotted through the City. And if you do decide to do that, can we recommend a few stop-offs? Black Sheep Coffee (EC3R 8DR) for a jolt of caffeine to power you through your stroll, Birley Sandwiches (EC2M 1JJ) to pick up a snack to eat at the finish line: some Roman fort ruins at 3 Noble Street. (Search for ‘London Wall Walk’ and you’ll find a Google Map of all the locations.)