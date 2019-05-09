A seven-mile ‘bee corridor’ is coming to London this summer

If you’ve been residing under a rock or in ‘Game of Thrones’ exile for the past month, you might have missed that fact that London has been the focal point for the fight against climate change thanks to the Extinction Rebellion protesters. And those green, environment-loving vibes are set to continue into the summer. Brent Council is getting ready to plant seven miles of wildflowers to help London’s dwindling bee population.

A recent study has shown that more than 97 percent of the UK’s wildflower meadows have disappeared since World War II. To counter the effects of this floral decline, Brent Council in north London is sowing 22 wildflower meadows in the borough’s parks and open spaces.

The council is ploughing plots that have been picked as meadow areas and, once the ground is ready, seeds including ragged robin, cowslip and common poppy are to be sown to encourage more visits from pollinating insects (and brighten up the place nicely, too.)

‘Bees and other insects are so important for pollinating the crops that provide the food that we eat,’ Krupa Sheth, the council’s lead member for the environment said. ‘We must do all we can to help them to thrive. I’m proud of Brent’s commitment to boost biodiversity in the borough.’

The wildflower meadows will be in full bloom in just a few months time. Don’t stop bee-lieving!

