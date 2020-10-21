A sparkly new light installation has landed in Chinatown

Might sound weird on paper but Netflix wants you off your sofa and out of your house – within the current letter of the law, obvs. The streaming platform has teamed up with Chinatown to mark the release of its new Chinese-American animation ‘Over the Moon’ with a kaleidoscopic lantern display in the heart of London’s West End.



The installation is unveiled in London today and in Birmingham on Friday. Inspired by folklore from East Asia’s Moon Festival, it comprises 50 glowing lanterns that promise to transform Chinatown into a magical world of sparkly illuminations.



Photograph: Joe Pepler/PinPep

The lanterns are the work of Liverpool’s Lantern Company, the prime movers behind The Lumiere Festival. If you caught its London installations in 2018, you’ll know that it has some serious game in the whole illumination business.



The light show runs until November 15 in both locations and will be raising money for the very excellent MediCinema and the London Chinese Community Centre.



It’s all safe and socially distanced, too, stress the organisers: ‘The immersive light walkway has been created in a way to be enjoyed outdoors in a socially distanced manner and in accordance with current governmental guidelines.’

