Imagine one space for all your sex and sleep needs. That space now exists. Say hello to Selfridges’ new sex and sleep wellbeing pop-up. The site offers acupuncture sessions by Pricc (helping cure any pesky aches and pains,) and more than 150 wellbeing related products, ranging from gut health to hormones and sleep hacking. Hangover cures too, perfect for after a big night out, are available too. Afterwards, you’re also able to go for a sleep session at The Cinema at Selfridges which is inviting customers to take power naps in ‘serene surroundings’.

If you’d like to dabble in some hypnotherapy, that’s also available too, from House of Wellbeing and the exclusive launch of Maude, a modern sexual wellness start up.

Brands like LBDO and The Oh Collective will have products to buy, which look to change conversations around pleasure (that thing we all want and crave even if we don’t like to admit it) and discover the latest sleep-tech.

In September, Selfridges will also launch By Dr Vali Wellness Centre, a medical wellness destination offering personalised ways to boost wellbeing, including bio-hacking, IV drips and hyperbaric oxygen therapies.

‘The pandemic has placed wellbeing in the spotlight and accelerated the evolution of the wellbeing ecosystem,’ Selfridges executive buying and merchandising director, Sebastian Manes said.

‘People are reevaluating what feeling good actually means and embracing new ideas. We want to help our customers to live brighter by offering experiences and solutions in a way that is non-conventional and future-thinking.’

