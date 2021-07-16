A stage version of ‘The Da Vinci Code’ is coming to London

Dan Brown’s kerchillian-selling conspiracy thriller ‘The Da Vinci Code’ has famously been made into a film, and now some 18 years after the publication of the original book it’ll be hitting the stage, in a new touring version that comes with the full endorsement of Mr Brown himself. It’s adapted by the team of Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel (the latter of whom has top potboiler adaptation credentials thanks to his version of ‘The Girl on the Train’) and will be directed by Luke Shephard, who helmed the super-successful – and super-fun – ‘& Juliet’.

Lest we forget, ‘The Da Vinci Code’ concerns Robert Langdon, a professor of religious symbology who becomes sucked into a race to find the Holy Grail ahead of a murderous religious cabal hellbent on keeping the fact that Jesus was married a secret, lest this knowledge bring down Catholicism. Or something – the noughties seem like a really long time ago now.

For various reasons stage thrillers tend to have a rough time of it in the West End, and despite the enormous popularity of the source text, ‘The Da Vinci Code’ has no current plans to head there. However, its lengthy UK tour does include two London stops: it actually premieres at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, and then a few months later it’ll hit up the Richmond Theatre.

And just to be clear – it’s not a musical, fun as that would be.

Churchill Theatre, Bromley, Jan 10-15.

Richmond Theatre, May 2-7.

