Hospitality For Heroes cookbook Recipes For Heroes
Book cover: Hospitality For Heroes

A star-studded cookbook is raising money for the NHS

'Recipes for Heroes' looks brilliant, to be honest with you

By Joe Mackertich
More than 20 of Britain's most talented chefs have contributed to an all-star recipe book. Not only will said book turn you into a kitchen colossus, it will also make you an objectively better person. This is because 'Recipes for Heroes' is published by Hospitality for Heroes, which means all the money raised is used for buying restaurant-quality meals for our incredible frontline workers.

Among the elite London chefs taking part: Eduardo Pellicano from Michelin-starred Mãos; Dinings SW3's Masaki Sugisaki; Chris Golding, the exec chef at fancy-pants Scandi-Japanese concept Pantechnicon; The Harwood Arms' awesome Sally Abé; Iyoki's founder Jeremy Chan and loads more. 

Dishes have been designed for home cooks just like you, so no need for blowtorches, pomegranate molasses or that smoke gun you've owned for three years but never used. Instead, you can expect recipes like devilled crab tartlets, tagliatelle with prawns and Yam Khai Dao (Thai fried egg salad). These are tasty, tasty meals, people. 

We love Hospitality for Heroes. The fact that everyone who works there is a volunteer means every penny raised goes right to the cause. Want the book? Simply donate a tenner (which will buy an NHS worker three meals) right here, and you'll get an e-book copy. Raise your donation to a plump £35 and you will bag yourself a taut and tempting hardback edition.

Donate to Hospitality for Heroes and get your hands on this very excellent recipe book.

Easy ways to help London's NHS workers during lockdown.

Great gifts you can get delivered same-day in London now.

