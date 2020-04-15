Some of London’s top chefs are making meals for NHS workers

Nothing has brought London together over the last few weeks like the shared respect and gratitude we all have for those working in the NHS. Now there’s a new project bringing together some of the capital’s top chefs to ensure that frontline health workers are being fed in the way they deserve.

Hospitality for Heroes launched last week and aims to deliver thousands of restaurant-quality meals every week to staff at hospitals across the city. It’s signed up some of London’s top culinary talent to help achieve this, including Sally Abé, head chef of the Harwood Arms (London’s only Michelin-starred pub), Matt Abé from Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and Rose Ashby, head chef of Spring at Somerset House. Other chefs involved include Ollie Templeton and Mark Tuttiett of Carousel, Adam Handling, Anna Haugh, Tom Griffiths, Jeremy Chan and Alex Head.

Between them, they are knocking up nearly 2,000 meals a week, with an additional 1,000 being prepared this week at Hackney’s Karma Cans. The initiative makes the most of local chefs and suppliers, so that hospitals from Homerton to Hammersmith are receiving decent grub while supporting workers in the food industry. Donate towards the £100,000 target to keep it going.

Find top-notch London restaurants now doing home delivery.

Got less fancy tastes? Recreate a Greggs steak bake in the comfort of your own home.



