A superhero-themed bar where you mix your own drinks is popping up in London

Bang! Crash! Kapow! Not the sound of the poor bartender who just dropped a tray full of wine glasses, but the altogether more exciting noises that’ll accompany a night spent in London’s newest theme bar.

Heading to Stoke Newington for three-month pop-up Superheroes Bar, an immersive trip that’ll cast you as the hero in your own drinking adventure. Once fitted with your mask and cape (pants over trousers optional), your mission is to collect ‘stones of power’ that’ll enable you to become, if not an expert mixologist, then at least a person with three drinks in front of them.

You can pick from beer stones, cocktail stones and mocktail stones, with which you create bevvies that fuse fun comic-book kitsch and genuine drinking nous. Although it might not be a mission that’ll justify its own Marvel spin-off, chances are it’ll be worth the ride: the bar is brought to you by the team behind wizardy cocktail experience The Cauldron, so this lot have form in concocting playful places to nerd out with a drink in hand.

Tickets are priced from £29.99, which includes three drinks, with the games beginning on March 27. And on the day after your visit you can find out the answer to that burning question: do superheroes get hangovers?

Superheroes Bar is at 5D Stoke Newington Rd. Find out more here.

