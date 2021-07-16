London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
platter of food
Photograph: Jessica Wang

A taste of LA’s Koreatown is coming to Soho – complete with a Yakult cocktail

Korean Dinner Party is opening up in Kingly Court on Carnaby Street

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

The US travel ban means there’s been no jetting off to Los Angeles for the past 16 months, but a new restaurant is doing its best to bring a little bit of the city’s gastronomic flair to London.

Opening on July 26 in Kingly Court, Korean Dinner Party will be fusing together the flavours of LA’s Koreatown with its vibrant Mexican food heritage. Who needs a 12 hour flight with this right on our doorstep?

Developed by global flavour duo Ana Gonçalves and Zijun Meng of TATA Eatery, the menu is a trip, featuring bacon mochi – rice cakes wrapped in caramelised bacon with caramel gochujang and spring onions – as well as crispy kimchi pancakes with onion and oyster mayo, pork neck al pastor tacos, a cheesy corndog with mozzarella, ketchup and mustard and Korean-inspired fried chicken nuggets with garlic cream, parmesan and rice sticks. There'll also be yoghurt-based soft serve ice cream which comes in flavours that’ll change on a daily basis. 

The drinks look set to similarly innovative, with cocktails devised by Cyan Wong and including a Yakult Royale with champagne, yoghurt soju and a Yakult foam. Tipsiness and probiotic bacteria for gut health? What’s not to like?! There’ll also be a Plum Americano, made with Korean plum wine blended with umeshu from the UK’s only sake brewery, KANPAI.

All this and it looks bloody lovely as well, with the interiors designed by the same folk behind KOL and Darjeeling Express.

Top Floor, Kingly Court, Carnaby St, W1B 5PW

Your guide to the very best restaurants in London

Here are six new London restaurants we think are ace 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.