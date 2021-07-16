The US travel ban means there’s been no jetting off to Los Angeles for the past 16 months, but a new restaurant is doing its best to bring a little bit of the city’s gastronomic flair to London.

Opening on July 26 in Kingly Court, Korean Dinner Party will be fusing together the flavours of LA’s Koreatown with its vibrant Mexican food heritage. Who needs a 12 hour flight with this right on our doorstep?

Developed by global flavour duo Ana Gonçalves and Zijun Meng of TATA Eatery, the menu is a trip, featuring bacon mochi – rice cakes wrapped in caramelised bacon with caramel gochujang and spring onions – as well as crispy kimchi pancakes with onion and oyster mayo, pork neck al pastor tacos, a cheesy corndog with mozzarella, ketchup and mustard and Korean-inspired fried chicken nuggets with garlic cream, parmesan and rice sticks. There'll also be yoghurt-based soft serve ice cream which comes in flavours that’ll change on a daily basis.

The drinks look set to similarly innovative, with cocktails devised by Cyan Wong and including a Yakult Royale with champagne, yoghurt soju and a Yakult foam. Tipsiness and probiotic bacteria for gut health? What’s not to like?! There’ll also be a Plum Americano, made with Korean plum wine blended with umeshu from the UK’s only sake brewery, KANPAI.

All this and it looks bloody lovely as well, with the interiors designed by the same folk behind KOL and Darjeeling Express.

Top Floor, Kingly Court, Carnaby St, W1B 5PW

