Six new London restaurants we think are great

Boozy bread by the canal

We’ve been eyeing Cafe Cecilia’s Instagram for a while now, perving over any and all updates about Max Rocha’s new canalside spot in Hackney. Our filthy snooping was rewarded with a recent post about breakfast Guinness bread with butter, boiled eggs and Coolea cheese from St John and River Café alumni Rocha’s native Ireland. Good morning indeed.

Opening Aug 19. Café Cecilia, Canal Place, 32 Andrews Rd, E8 4RL

Oh là là!

French fancies abound at Royale, a Provençal-style eatery under the auspices of head chef Lucy Timm – previously of Sager & Wilde and Leroy. Though they first opened back before lockdown, they’re finally getting into the swing of post-pandemic dining. Their ‘thing’ is rotisserie chicken and dripping potatoes, which we suggest washing down with some juicy red wine, of which they have plenty.

Royale, 221 Grove Rd, Bow Wharf, E3 5SN.

Put on your classics

Named in honour of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison – who was known to her family as ‘Pem’ – the great Sally Abé celebrates pioneering women (and classic British cuisine and produce) at her art deco-styled signature restaurant, The Pem, with head chef Laetizia Keating and Darby’s Emma Underwood as general manager. We would like to celebrate the Cornish pollock with white wine cockles, peas and samphire.

Opening Jul 20. The Pem, 22-28 Broadway, SW1H 0BH

Oodles of noodles

The unstoppable Bao’s latest venture is inspired by Taiwan’s beef noodle shops. Score quality noodz at Bao Noodle Shop as well as fried cheese rolls, crispy tripe and three new takes on the brand’s famous buns (panko shrimp croquette, Iberico pork and sweetcorn congee) at their super-sleek sixth space. Best of all? There’s a karaoke bar in the basement.

Opening Jul 8. Bao Noodle Shop, 1 Redchurch St, E2 7DJ.

Underground delights

The cultish natural wine slingers of Shop Cuvée couldn’t help but bung a small-but-perfectly-formed dining room underneath their new Bethnal Green store. Grab a bottle from the well-curated racks then feast on small plates with attitude at Cave Cuvée.

Opening Aug. Cave Cuvée, 250 Bethnal Green Rd, E2 0AA.

Pigging out

Taking over the former home of L’Entrepôt, Hackney Coterie is a bright-and-airy warehouse-based brasserie and wine bar, where Dominic Auger will be cooking up an all-day menu that features future-facing dishes like pig head croquettes with baby shrimp and rhubarb sriracha. They also have plans to open an events space for intimate gigs.

Opening Jul 16. Hackney Coterie, 230 Dalston Lane, E8 1LA.

