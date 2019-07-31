A tiny, rural island in Devon is looking for new pub landlords

You know we love London, but it’s no secret that city life can also be intense, that sometimes we need to leave the confines of the M25 to feel the fresh sea breeze in Brighton, to bathe mindfully in a Hampshire forest or to, you know, live up a tree for the weekend.

But, if city life is really getting you down, here’s a unique option for you: a tiny island off the coast of Devon is currently advertising for a couple to become their new pub landlords.

Lundy, which is owned by the National Trust and managed by the Landmark Trust, is a car-free island that’s teeming with wildlife. It's just three miles long and half a mile wide, and only home to a handful of residents, though there are 23 self-catering rentals and a campsite on the island too.

The job is running the Marisco Tavern, the only pub and restaurant on the island. The vibe? No telly, no music and no phones. Travelling musicians are encouraged to perform, though.

It never shuts, although alcohol is only served during permitted hours (no rowdy lock-ins here), and the pub is the only building on the island to have lights after the generators shut down for the night. Oh yeah, did we mention that Lundy doesn’t have electricity at night?

Sound like just the kind of antidote to London you need? Apply here.

