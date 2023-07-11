A vast new Disney exhibition is coming to London in October

It’s Disney’s 100th birthday this year and, to celebrate, a giant collection of memorabilia will be landing in London in October.

After stints in Philadelphia and Munich, ‘Disney100: The Exhibition’ lands in London on October 13, just in time to mark the studio’s centenary.

Whether you’re a Disney fanatic, a casual childhood fan or somewhere in between, the giant exhibition should make for required viewing. It will comprise the biggest collection of Disney treasures ever assembled, showcased across ten – ten – galleries at London ExCel and spanning everything from Marvel to ‘Star Wars’ to Disney Animation and Pixar.



Animation lovers will glimpse rarely-seen treasures from Disney’s classic films, including original artwork and props used for characters as diverse as Cruella de Vil, Cinderella and Iron Man. There should be a host of Insta-friendly photo opportunities to fill your feed with Pixar and Disney hits, including a life-sized Incredibles family.

The exhibition is four years in the planning and features many items that have never been displayed in public before.

‘We are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to London,’ says Becky Cline, director of Walt Disney Archives. ‘We can’t wait for guests in the UK to experience their favourite Disney stories, characters and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.’

Photograph: Disney The Avengers’ props and costumes will be on display

Tickets are £16.50 and they go on sale on July 18, with a waiting list open now for anyone eager to get an early warning.

The exhibition opens on October 13 and will run into early 2024, with special VIP tickets available for October 16, the exact date of Disney’s 100th.



