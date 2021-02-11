LondonChange city
A Wong augmented reality
Photo: A. Wong

A virtual mural has popped up for Chinese New Year

Andrew Wong's restaurant is looking cool as heck

By Joe Mackertich
The future... is now!

Andrew Wong is famous for being one of the nicest chefs to ever appear on Masterchef (and also for having two Michelin stars). His eponymous restaurant in Pimlico is arguably London’s best spot for traditional-yet-high-concept Chinese food, combining time-tested principles with very modern cooking techniques. 

This month, facing a second Chinese New Year under lockdown, Andrew decided to hook up (creatively) with London-based artist Gordon Cheung. The result? An augmented reality artwork that wraps around the outside of A.Wong (the restaurant, not the person). It’s called, fittingly, ‘The Year of the Ox’.

‘Andrew and I wanted to offer a moment that could bring a smile to people,’ said Gordon. ‘Dim Sum means ‘touch the heart’ in Chinese and to me means gathering with family to create wonderful memories united around tasty meals. For this project, we both thought it was important to give back to the community with a positive message of joy, good luck and to wish for health and prosperity for the new year.’

A.Wong Gordon Cheung mural
Photo: A.Wong

What does an augmented reality artwork do, you ask? Well, there’s a QR code on the vinyl. Zap it, and then, to paraphrase the description: ‘Beautiful flowers will grow and the mural with the ox will glisten and transform’. 

The ox will glisten and transform. The ox will glisten and transformSay those words out loud. Luxuriate in them. Understand their meaning. And then go and check out the artwork if you’re in the area. Happy New Year, lads.

The best meal kits from actual Michelin-starred restaurants in London.

How to celebrate Chinese New Year at home this year. 

