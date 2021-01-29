[title]
Restaurants may have been closed for what feels like an eternity, but that hasn’t stopped the Michelin Guide from doling out a load of fresh stars for 2021. That means there are 66 London restaurants now considered to be the holy grail in dining, seven of which are brand-spanking-new to the list. While the buzz makes us want to book a table immediately, you can get a flavour of what some of these culinary destinations are all about in lockdown, too – by ordering their grub.
If you haven’t already gone meal-kit mad, dive in at the deep end with one of these very fancy offerings. Or forget about faffing around with velouté in your rusty old pan and get in a very posh takeaway. Then you’ll just have to beg your housemate to hang your handbag on a bespoke stand, pull your chair out for your arrival to the table and rearrange your napkin as you nip for a toilet break between courses. All totally normal behaviour.
Here’s a complete list so you can fine dine from home.
One-star newbies
Fish-focused excellence at Behind
Sola brings you high-end Californian cuisine
The Mayfair Indian staple that is Benares
One star
South-west French fancies Club Gascon
It's sophisticated. It's European. It's Elystan Street
Galvin La Chapelle's French and Italian gourmet greatness
The elite Indian of Gymkhana
Cutting-edge dim sum from Hakkasan
Seasonal tasting menu specialists Hide
The Ledbury (RIP) sister restaurant Kitchen W8
Lyle’s, aka Shoreditch's favourite dining room
Hey, it's that lovely Marcus Wareing's Marcus (special menus released periodically)
Angela Hartnett's Italian Murano
Pied a Terre, London's longest-standing starred restaurant no less
The simple, stunning plates of Portland
Sabor and its Andalusian tapas
The iconic Italian that is River Café
All meat, all the time from our pals St John
Indian coastal cuisine in Marylebone? It must be Trishna
Veeraswamy is the UK's oldest Indian restaurant and it is very good
Two stars
French haute-cuisine by Claude Bosi at Bibendum
Dinner by Heston (special menus released periodically) focusing on British heritage cuisine
The 'chef's table experience' at Kitchen Table
British food done right, courtesy of Restaurant Story
Three stars
The one with the David Shrigley gallery, it's Sketch!
Core by Clare Smyth does seasonal, laid-back fine dining
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, the British offering from one of France's culinary superstars
