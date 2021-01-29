LondonChange city
sola at home meal kit
Photograph: Sola at Home

All of London’s Michelin-star restaurants doing takeaway and delivery

The finest of dining in your front room

By
Laura Richards
Restaurants may have been closed for what feels like an eternity, but that hasn’t stopped the Michelin Guide from doling out a load of fresh stars for 2021. That means there are 66 London restaurants now considered to be the holy grail in dining, seven of which are brand-spanking-new to the list. While the buzz makes us want to book a table immediately, you can get a flavour of what some of these culinary destinations are all about in lockdown, too – by ordering their grub.

If you haven’t already gone meal-kit mad, dive in at the deep end with one of these very fancy offerings. Or forget about faffing around with velouté in your rusty old pan and get in a very posh takeaway. Then you’ll just have to beg your housemate to hang your handbag on a bespoke stand, pull your chair out for your arrival to the table and rearrange your napkin as you nip for a toilet break between courses. All totally normal behaviour. 

Here’s a complete list so you can fine dine from home.

One-star newbies 

Fish-focused excellence at Behind

Sola brings you high-end Californian cuisine

The Mayfair Indian staple that is Benares

One star 

South-west French fancies Club Gascon

It's sophisticated. It's European. It's Elystan Street

Galvin La Chapelle's French and Italian gourmet greatness

The elite Indian of Gymkhana

Cutting-edge dim sum from Hakkasan

Seasonal tasting menu specialists Hide

The Ledbury (RIP) sister restaurant Kitchen W8

Lyle’s, aka Shoreditch's favourite dining room

Hey, it's that lovely Marcus Wareing's Marcus (special menus released periodically)

Angela Hartnett's Italian Murano

Pied a Terre, London's longest-standing starred restaurant no less

The simple, stunning plates of Portland

Sabor and its Andalusian tapas

The iconic Italian that is River Café

All meat, all the time from our pals St John

Indian coastal cuisine in Marylebone? It must be Trishna

Veeraswamy is the UK's oldest Indian restaurant and it is very good

Two stars

French haute-cuisine by Claude Bosi at Bibendum

Dinner by Heston (special menus released periodically) focusing on British heritage cuisine

The 'chef's table experience' at Kitchen Table

British food done right, courtesy of Restaurant Story

Three stars

The one with the David Shrigley gallery, it's Sketch!

Core by Clare Smyth does seasonal, laid-back fine dining

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, the British offering from one of France's culinary superstars

