A ‘wine wall’ is dispensing free vino outside King’s Cross station

Getting plastered could find new meaning tomorrow (Tuesday December 17), as a ‘wine wall’ takes up its temporary position outside King’s Cross station. But what’s a wine wall when it’s at home?

In this instance, it’s a giant billboard (8m x 3m) honouring 100 years since Prohibition began. That was when ‘wine bricks’ were used by vineyards to sneak grape juice to customers, who, using a bit of imagination, could then turn it into wine in their own home.

This brick wall installation will be in situ outside the busy station for one day only to celebrate the launch of Vagabond’s latest wine bar branch – confusingly, that’s just launched over in Canary Wharf. Passing punters in King’s Cross, though, will be able to grab a complimentary glass of red or white and join the celebrations. The wall is fitted with two taps, from which 5,000 glasses of the stuff will be poured from 11am to 8pm. Don’t question the logic: just queue up and get quaffing. That way, rush hour won’t seem half as bad.

Vagabond’s wine wall is pouring outside King’s Cross station on Tue Dec 17, 11am-8pm.

