A ‘wontoneria’ is popping up in London for Chinese New Year

In 2018, a legend returned to London. A pop-up under the Poon’s name took over a kitchen in Clerkenwell, and to much acclaim. Amy Poon was behind the short-lived restaurant, an homage in the same name as the five Chinese restaurants her father Bill Poon operated from the seventies and retired in the naughts. Ever since, she’s vowed to find a permanent home for the next incarnation. But in the last year, that’s obviously been more of a challenge than first anticipated.

The good news is that she’s decided to do the whole pop-up thing again. Marking Chinese New Year, the next Poon’s concept will be even more of a fleeting thing – a two-day takeaway service they’re calling Wontoneria. Great name.

The idea is simple: there’s one dish only on the menu. You guessed it... wontons. Not any old wontons, though. The most popular dish from the 2018 pop-up will be flying from the kitchen, Poon’s pork wontons in a chilli vinegar dressing.

You’ll be able to order them in batches of 32 (for £30) or more, for delivery or collection from its pop-up home at Stevie Parle’s Joy in Portobello Docks – from Friday February 12 to Saturday February 13. Orders need to be made before Tuesday February 9, though. So get organised and get excited. The Year of the Ox is getting off to a pretty solid start.

Find out more and place your order for Wontoneria by Poon’s here.

