LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
wontons from Poon’s wonton pop-up for Chinese New Year
Photograph: Poon’s

A ‘wontoneria’ is popping up in London for Chinese New Year

You won’t(on) want to miss the return of Poon’s

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

In 2018, a legend returned to London. A pop-up under the Poon’s name took over a kitchen in Clerkenwell, and to much acclaim. Amy Poon was behind the short-lived restaurant, an homage in the same name as the five Chinese restaurants her father Bill Poon operated from the seventies and retired in the naughts. Ever since, she’s vowed to find a permanent home for the next incarnation. But in the last year, that’s obviously been more of a challenge than first anticipated.

The good news is that she’s decided to do the whole pop-up thing again. Marking Chinese New Year, the next Poon’s concept will be even more of a fleeting thing – a two-day takeaway service they’re calling Wontoneria. Great name. 

The idea is simple: there’s one dish only on the menu. You guessed it... wontons. Not any old wontons, though. The most popular dish from the 2018 pop-up will be flying from the kitchen, Poon’s pork wontons in a chilli vinegar dressing.

You’ll be able to order them in batches of 32 (for £30) or more, for delivery or collection from its pop-up home at Stevie Parle’s Joy in Portobello Docks – from Friday February 12 to Saturday February 13. Orders need to be made before Tuesday February 9, though. So get organised and get excited. The Year of the Ox is getting off to a pretty solid start.

Find out more and place your order for Wontoneria by Poon’s here 

Find more ways to celebrate Chinese New Year virtually.  

These top London restaurants are also now delivering

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.