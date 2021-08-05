London
Rendering of a colourful trumpet installation in Mayfair
Lauren Busto

A year-long sound art installation by Yuri Suzuki is coming to the West End

Get ready for lots of weird, wiggly trumpets

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Everyone loves a good art installation. Especially if it’s free, immersive or community-focused. And even better if it’s all of those things – like this new one that’s coming to Mayfair on August 23. 

Created by London-based sound artist and electronic musician Yuri Suzuki, ‘Sonic Bloom’ will resemble a huge distortion of twisting trumpet shapes, creating one wacky, wonky, colourful contortion slap bang in the heart of swanky Brown Hart Gardens.

And it’s not just a pretty face. The sculpture actually absorbs sounds from the street and amplifies them, allowing passers-by to hear everything that is usually drowned out by the hustle and bustle of London, such as birdsong, rustling leaves and dogs barking. You can also record your voice into the stems of the horns for it to be transported to the other side of the listening tubes – you never know who will be on the other side though, so make sure you keep it PC. 

Brown Hart Gardens, W1K 6WP. From Aug 23 for a year. Free.

Feeling extra arty farty? Check out our top 10 art exhibitions in London.

There’s a show of late Mark Rothko paintings coming to London.

