Copyright © 2020 by Kate Rothko Prizel and Christopher Rothko

There’s a show of late Mark Rothko paintings coming to London

Fun fact: his name was actually Mark Rosko until he moved to Spain

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Pace, one of the world’s biggest commercial art galleries, is taking over a huge new London space and inaugurating it with a seriously headline-grabbing exhibition: ‘Mark Rothko, 1968: Clearing Away’, a show of the artist’s late works on paper.

Anyone who’s seen Rothko’s world-famous Seagram murals at the Tate knows that late-period Rothko is always worth getting excited about, and this show is promising a more intimate look at the great artist’s work than most of us have ever seen. 

As he emerged from a period of ill health and personal turbulence, Rothko worked on a smaller scale than the gargantuan works at the Tate, and started experimenting with acrylic paint. The result is an ultra-vibrant but always totally meditative body of work.

These are smaller Rothko paintings, but that’s no bad thing, it means you can get up close and super personal with one of the most important abstract artists who ever lived.

‘Mark Rothko, 1968: Clearing Away’ is at Pace Gallery. Oct 8-Nov 13. Free. Details here.

Can’t wait? Need art now? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.

Can’t wait? Need art now, but free? Here are the best free art exhibitions in London.

