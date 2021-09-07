Add just £1 to your restaurant bill and help save a child’s life

It’s really great that we have more freedom to go out and about and have meals in restaurants and pubs again. And the last thing we want to do is harsh on anyone’s mellow at the moment, given the ongoing precariousness of the situation in London for our hospitality businesses. But it might be worth reminding ourselves that millions of people worldwide are still living in extreme hunger and the direst poverty, and it costs just a fraction of the cost of even a pretty basic meal out in the First World to materially change their lives, or even save them.

This September and October, more than 200 restaurants in London and the rest of the UK are asking customers to add just £1 to their bill at the end of their meal to support Action Against Hunger’s Love Food Give Food campaign. The campaign will use the money raised to treat children dying of hunger. The example they provide is that £1 is enough to provide a day’s food to treat a severely malnourished child; £25 will fund an emergency kitchen for a family of five; while £42 is enough to pay for a six-week treatment of ready-to-use therapeutic food that could save a malnourished child’s life.

The figures are pretty stark. Worldwide, 11 million children under five have life-threatening hunger (that’s four times the number of people who lost their lives in the first year of the pandemic). The World Health Organisation estimates that 265 million people globally are currently facing a hunger crisis, with 1.97 million people in the UK undernourished according to The Food Foundation.

So a quid really isn’t much to ask. Just get tap instead of sparkling. You’ll be less belchy on the bus home too.

London restaurants participating include: Hawksmoor, H akkasan, Norma, Fazenda, Brindisa, Caravan, Mildreds, Quality Chop House, Smokestak and Yo! Sushi.

For more information on Love Food Give Food and to find out which venues are signed up visit www.actionagainsthunger.org.uk.

Where to eat outside when it’s hot enough to eat outside.

There’s an entire café in Soho that just does croissants.