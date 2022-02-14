Having a night out at G-A-Y is a rite of passage for any Londoner, and even though she lives in LA now, Adele is clearly no exception.

Last Thursday, after taping her appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, the pop superstar paid a visit to G-A-Y at Heaven nightclub under Charing Cross station. Because it was a Thursday night, the club was hosting its weekly ‘Porn Idol’ contest, where brave punters can strip down and show off their dance moves for a chance at winning a cash prize.

Now, if we know anything about Adele – other than the fact she drinks wine – it’s that she’s game for a laugh. So perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that she ended up on stage showing off some pole-dancing moves of her own in front of the event’s host, Cheryl Hole of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fame.

As footage shared on social media shows, fellow punters at G-A-Y went every bit as wild as you’d expect. Seriously, was anyone expecting this from February 2022?

Now what is Adele doing pole dancing in my favourite gay club? pic.twitter.com/pJXJzA7bJE — Karolis 🍄 (@Karolis_G) February 11, 2022

During her big G-A-Y night out, Adele also posed for photos with fellow diva Cheryl Hole, who earlier in the week had been eliminated from ‘RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World’. To be fair, getting to party with actual Adele is quite the consolation prize.

Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina 💖 pic.twitter.com/GyY8U5sqtQ — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 11, 2022

No word yet on whether Adele plans on paying a visit to other iconic London queer venues like the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and The Glory, but here’s hoping.

