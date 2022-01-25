Iconic London queer party Sink the Pink is ending after 13 years

Sad news, friends: the pink has finally been sunk! After 13 years together, during which they’ve sold 150,000 tickets to their events, collaborated with the likes of Pink, Little Mix and Mel C and performed everywhere from Glastonbury to Times Square, iconic LGBTQ+ party collective Sink the Pink have announced that their next event will be their last.

Formed by best pals Amy Zing and Glyn Fussell back in 2008 in response to ‘too many bland and non-inclusive nights out’, the collective can genuinely claim to be pioneers of London’s contemporary queer nightlife scene, having gone from humble beginnings in east London working men’s clubs to touring more than 20 countries, co-founding the gloriously camp south London pop festival Mighty Hoopla and, of course, starring on the cover of Time Out’s Pride issue for their tenth anniversary in 2018.

Photograph: Scott Chasserot

Speaking about the decision, Fussell said, ‘No party can last forever. Sink the Pink has achieved more than we could ever have hoped for, so we feel it’s the right time to hang up our heels and make way for a new generation of queer London to shine through.’

The collective have promised ‘to continue to work with artists and brands to help make the world a little brighter’ and will also continue to be part of Mighty Hoopla, which returns over two days in June with a line-up featuring the likes of Sugababes, Anastacia, Steps, Jessie Ware and Self Esteem.

But as far as club nights go, the Sink the Pink Farewell Ball will be your final chance to attend one of their legendary events. It takes place on Friday April 15 at Printworks, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday February 2. Sign up to the gang’s mailing list here to get your hands on a coveted ticket to the big send-off.

We reckon you should probably start planning your outfit now, too. It’s gonna be mega.

