Adele 2021
Photograph: Simon Emmett

Adele’s playing two massive hometown shows in Hyde Park next summer

Ticket-buying fingers at the ready

Written by
Rhian Daly
It’s been a long old while since Tottenham’s finest Adele brought London to tears, but next summer the superstar singer will make her return with her first UK gigs in five years. 

Next July, the chart-dominating, record-breaking pop icon will hold not one, but two shows in Hyde Park, where she’ll play a selection of old hits and tracks from her upcoming new album ‘30’. Expect bouts of her trademark banter between her tear-inducing ballads and be safe in the knowledge that, even if she does reduce you to a sobbing mess, at least you’ll probably be able to hide your tears behind a pair of sunglasses without looking silly (British summer permitting). 

Tickets for the gigs are likely to be in high demand – this is Adele we’re talking about, after all – but there are a couple of pre-sale windows that could help you get your hands on passes a bit easier. Sign up on Adele’s website for access to Thursday’s (October 28) pre-sale, which kicks off at 10am. American Express cardmembers can also get early access from 10am on October 29. 

If you’ve missed the adrenaline rush of the ticket-buying scramble, the rest of the tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Saturday (30). If you don’t have any luck, at least you’ll have the star’s record-breaking new single ‘Easy On Me’ to wallow with for the rest of the weekend. 

Adele will play American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1-2, 2022. Tickets will be available here.

    Latest news

